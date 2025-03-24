Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has extended its full support to the ongoing protest by students against the Telangana State Congress government's decision to allegedly put the lands of Hyderabad Central University up for sale, an official statement said.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) announced this support on Monday. A delegation of student union leaders and students from Hyderabad Central University met KTR at Telangana Bhavan, appealing for his backing in their movement.

The students expressed their anguish, explaining to KTR that while the Congress government had previously allocated these lands for university use, the same party's administration is now acting unjustly by auctioning them off, the statement added.

Responding positively to their plea, KTR advised the students to expand their agitation not only to Hyderabad Central University but also to students of other central universities across the country.

Given that the university operates under the central government's jurisdiction, KTR assured the students of BRS's support in raising the issue with the Union government. He promised cooperation in facilitating a meeting with Union Minister of Human Resource Development Dharmendra Pradhan to address the preservation of the university's lands.

Additionally, KTR voiced concerns that using the Bakari Kancha lands for commercial purposes would destroy the area's rich biodiversity and flora, disrupting the environmental balance. He suggested that the students approach the Union Ministry of Environment and urged intervention from the ministry on this matter.

According to the statement, KTR instructed the students to coordinate with senior BRS leader Dasoju Sravan and the party's student wing president Gellu Srinivas for further assistance. The students expressed their gratitude to KTR for understanding their concerns and responding positively to their legitimate demands.

They announced plans to extend their agitation to universities nationwide, vowing to continue their fight to protect both the Hyderabad Central University lands and the environment. (ANI)

