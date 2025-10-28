Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28 (ANI): Satyanarayana, father of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Telangana Minister T Harish Rao, passed away on Tuesday morning due to health-related issues.

The body of Satyanarayana was laid to rest at Rao's residence at Krinss Villas in Hyderabad, where family, friends, and party workers paid their respects. The funeral will be held this afternoon at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam Crematorium in Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills.

"We regret to inform you that Harish Rao's father, Thanniru Satyanarayana, has passed away. On behalf of the BRS party, we express our deepest condolences. The mortal remains of Thanniru Satyanarayana will be kept at his residence, Krins Villas, in Hyderabad, for the public to pay their respects. The funeral will be held today afternoon at Film Nagar Mahaprasthana," BRS posted on X.

Top BRS leaders, including K Chandrashekar Rao and KT Rama Rao, offered their heartfelt condolences to Harish Rao on the demise of his father.

KCR expressed condolences over the death of T Satyanarayana, who was the husband of his sister Akka Lakshmibai. Recalling the bond KCR shared with his brother-in-law, the BRS chief expressed sorrow over his demise. He prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed soul of Satyanarayana.

"Immediately upon receiving the information, KCR called Harish Rao and consoled him, offering comfort to the family members. He conveyed his deepest sympathies," BRS posted on X.

The party handle informed that KCR will visit Rao's residence to pay his respects to the mortal remains of the late Sathyanarayana, and console his sister and family members.

BRS working president KTR announced the cancellation of all party events, including the Jubilee Hills election campaign activities. He reached Harish Rao's residence in Hyderabad and paid his respects to the mortal remains of Satyanarayana.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also expressed condolences on the passing away of Satyanarayana. He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and extended his deep sympathies to Rao and his family. (ANI)

