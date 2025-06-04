Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday took part in the Telangana Jagruthi Maha Dharna against the notices issued to BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao by the Justice PC Ghose Commission probing the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

"The notices given to KCR garu are nothing but political notices to smear his name. My only demand is that the water of the Godavari River should be protected, and Telangana should get 1000 TMC of water. CM Revanth Reddy should write to the Central government immediately to stop the Banakacherla project by the Andhra Pradesh government," Kalvakuntla Kavitha told mediapersons.

Earlier on May 21, Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha criticised the PC Ghose Commission for summoning former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a probe related to irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project during the BRS regime.

In a post on X, Kavitha emphasised that Kaleshwaram was built for the welfare of farmers and asserted that it is part of a "calculated political conspiracy" against KCR.

"The notices to KCR Garu over the Kaleshwaram project are part of a calculated political conspiracy to tarnish the image of a true people's leader. Kaleshwaram was built for the welfare of farmers and future generations, not for politics. Today, this inefficient Congress government is undoing the very progress Telangana fought for," Kavitha said.

The BRS MLC further highlighted that KCR has devoted his life to Telangana and the transformation of barren lands into fields of prosperity and is now being targeted by the "visionless" regime.

"KCR Garu, who has devoted his life to Telangana, transforming barren lands into fields of prosperity, is now being targeted by a visionless regime. No vindictive Government can diminish his legacy. The truth will prevail, and history will remember who stood for the people and who tried to bring them down," K Kavitha said.

Earlier, the Justice PC Ghose Commission issued summons to former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), former Minister Harish Rao, and BJP MP Etela Rajender, who also served as a minister during the BRS regime in the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

The Commission, which has been probing financial and procedural lapses in the multi-crore irrigation project, directed the three political leaders to appear for questioning in the first week of June.

According to the sources, KCR was asked to appear before the Commission on June 5, followed by Harish Rao on June 6 and Etela Rajender on June 9. (ANI)

