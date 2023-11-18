Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday hit out at the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and accused the party of "spreading lies" due to "fear of losing" the Telangana assembly polls scheduled on November 30.

"The BRS party, under fear of defeat, is spreading lies in their campaign. As promised in our manifesto, the Congress government will provide 24-hour free electricity to farmers if voted to power," said Reddy, a Congress Lok Sabha MP.

His response came a day after Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali alleged that the Congress party's manifesto for the November 30 polls is " useless and full of lies".

Congress president Mallikarjun Khrage released the party's manifesto, titled 'Abhaya Hastham' (the hand that protects), for assembly elections in Telangana on Friday.

The BRS leader said people will compare the work of BRS government with that of Congress in the last 50 years.

He also said "KCR is a great leader with a vision" and that "their manifesto is a manifesto of lies".

The Congress gave six guarantees in its manifesto.

Under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, the party promised to give Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women.

The party said it will provide 200 units of free electricity for all households under 'Gruha Jyothi' if it comes to power in the state. (ANI)

