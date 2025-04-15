Kolkata, Apr 15 (PTI) In a bid to strengthen border management and security, BSF Additional Director General (ADG), East, Ravi Gandhi and other senior officers on Tuesday took stock of infrastructure and vigil along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district, an official statement said.

In view of the prevailing situation in neighbouring Murshidabad, another district bordering Bangladesh, the ADG asked the BSF personnel to remain alert and ensure round-the-clock vigil, it said.

Murshidabad witnessed violence late last week, which led to the death of three persons and the deployment of central forces.

Gandhi said that the maximum importance will be given to the safety and security of India's citizens and all efforts will be made to ensure foolproof border management and security at the India-Bangladesh border.

The officers visited unfenced stretches at Tilasan and border posts at Anuradha and Mansa Mata in Malda, with the ADG taking stock of the deployment of BSF personnel and the challenges involved in guarding the frontiers at such places, the statement said.

ADG Gandhi interacted with the BSF jawans deployed at the border outposts during a conference organised by the 12th battalion in the South Bengal Frontier area of the border guarding force, it said.

The jawans spoke about smuggling, illegal immigration and other disturbances at the borders during the interaction with the ADG, the statement added.

