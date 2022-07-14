Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): As part of the drive against trans-border crimes and narcotics trafficking, vigilant troops of Border Security Force Guwahati Frontier foiled smuggling bids and apprehended one narcotic smuggler along with prohibited Yaba Tablets on Indo-Bangladesh international border.

Based on reliable intelligence input, on the intervening night of July 12-13, 2022, BSF troops in a special operation apprehended one narcotic smuggler along with 5600 Yaba Tablets worth Rs 28 lakhs on the Indo-Bangladesh international border near bordering village Sukarurkuth in West Bengal's Cooch Behar.

The apprehended smuggler along with seized items are being handed over to the nearest Police station for further legal action.

Keeping in view the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans-border crimes including drug trafficking and illegal trans-border crimes and are making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes. (ANI)

