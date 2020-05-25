India News | BSF, BGB Personnel Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, were seen exchanging sweets with their Bangladeshi counterparts Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Fulbari border on Monday.

"We have good relations with Bangladesh and we share a very special bond with them. As a tradition, we offer sweets to them on the occasion of Eid," said SK Paul of 51 Battalion of BSF, while speaking to ANI.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. This year, Eid is being celebrated amid the extended nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

