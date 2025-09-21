Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 21 (ANI): Acting on specific intelligence, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Customs Preventive Force carried out a successful joint operation late on 20 September, seizing gold worth nearly Rs 1.59 crore in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

According to officials, the operation was launched around 11:15 pm by BSF troops from the N C Nagar Border Outpost under the Sector Headquarters Gokulnagar, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force, Sonamura. The team recovered 12 gold biscuits weighing approximately 1.39 kilograms from the house of an Indian villager in N C Nagar under Sonamura police station limits.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Congratulate Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 (See Post).

The seized gold is suspected to have been smuggled across the India-Bangladesh border. Authorities said the market value of the gold is estimated to be around Rs 1.59 crore.

A BSF spokesperson highlighted the operation as an example of the "excellent synergy between BSF and sister law enforcement agencies", stressing that such coordinated efforts are crucial to effectively curb trans-border smuggling.

Also Read | UK, Australia, Canada Recognise State of Palestine Ahead of UNGA Session.

On the other hand, the Border Security Force and Punjab Police thwarted a major cross-border smuggling attempt on the Gurdaspur border, making a recovery of a huge heroin consignment along with the apprehension of four narco-smugglers, said the BSF.

On Sunday morning, based on a credible input, BSF and Punjab Police meticulously planned and launched a joint operation in the area of village Thetharke of Gurdaspur, leading to the apprehension of 4 narco-smugglers and seizure of 5 packets of heroin (gross weight: 10 kg) along with three mobile phones and 2 motorcycles from their possession.

The apprehended smugglers are residents of the villages of Manepur and Ballagan in Gurdaspur district and Pakha Tara Singh & Palla colony in Amritsar, respectively.

"This notable achievement reflects seamless teamwork, dedication and commitment of the BSF and Punjab Police in safeguarding the nation's borders from the menace of narcotics smuggling and thwarting the nefarious designs of anti-national elements," the BSF said in a press release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)