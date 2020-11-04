Ahmedabad, Nov 4 (PTI) Director General of BSF Rakesh Asthana, who was on a four-day tour of Gujarat from November 1, on Wednesday visited areas bordering Pakistan and took stock of the situation.

A BSF release said Asthana, during his visit, reviewed preparedness of Border Security Force units posted on frontier areas.

The Gujarat cadre IPS officer was on a maiden visit to the state after taking over as Director General of the BSF in August.

BSF DG Rakesh Asthana visited sector Bhuj and afterwards visited the creeks, harami nala and reviewed preparedness of BSF units (posted on border) on November 3, the release said, adding he praised their work.

Asthana had visited the border outpost of Narabet in North Gujarat on November 2 and reviewed the project seema darsha started by the BSF along with the state government for local residents, the release said.

Asthana received briefings from local BSF officials about the situation at the border and preparedness of the force, it said.

The BSF head also met Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat during his four-day visit, the release added.

