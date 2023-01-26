New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah International Border in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

A commandant-rank officer of the BSF, along with other personnel, gave sweets to the Pakistan Rangers at the joint check post.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Address Annual 'NCC PM' Rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on January 28.

Officials of both forces shook hands and exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes.

The border guarding forces of India and Pakistan exchange sweets and wishes on various national and religious festivals such as Independence Day celebrations of both countries, Diwali and Eid.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Thanks World Leaders for Their Greetings on India's 74th R-Day.

Instituted on December 1, 1965, the BSF, which is known as India's first line of defence, is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

Currently, the BSF is holding 192 Battalions and seven Arty Regiments guarding International Border with Pakistan and Bangladesh. In addition, BSF is also performing an Anti-Infiltration role in Kashmir Valley, Counter Insurgency in North East region, Anti Naxal Operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh states and security of Integrated Check Posts along Pakistan and Bangladesh International Border.

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation on Thursday celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)