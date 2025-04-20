Bhuj (Gujarat), Apr 20 (PTI) The Border Security Force has foiled a man's bid to cross the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said on Sunday.

Mohammad Sameer, originally from Bihar, was apprehended near the border outpost on Thursday and was handed over to the local police.

Also Read | 'Sky Debris'? Huge Metal Object Falls on Terrace of House in Nagpur District, Sparks Discussion on 'Space Debris' (Watch Video).

"He hails from Muzaffarpur district. On April 17, he reached near zero point close to the India-Pakistan border through the desert and was trying to cross the international border," Kutch (East) Police said.

The BSF handed Sameer to the Balasar Police for further interrogation. He was interrogated by Balasar Police, special operations group (SOG), and intelligence bureau officials, a release stated.

Also Read | Om Prakash Murder Case: Former Karnataka DGP Found Dead at His Residence in Bengaluru; Here's What Initial Probe Reveals As per Sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)