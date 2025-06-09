Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) The BSF foiled a major smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal's Nadia district and seized Bangladeshi currency worth Taka 21 lakh and drugs, a senior officer said on Monday.

The seizure was made early on Sunday, following a tip-off about possible cross-border smuggling activities, the officer of the BSF's South Bengal Frontier said.

Also Read | Modi Govt's Works To Be Written in Golden Letters, May God Give Good Sense to Rahul Gandhi, Says JP Nadda.

"Acting on intelligence inputs, jawans laid ambushes at sensitive locations close to the fencing. Around 3 am, suspicious movements were noticed in a nearby banana orchard. Several individuals were seen hiding, and as BSF personnel tried to encircle them, the suspects fled taking advantage of the darkness and dense vegetation," the BSF said in a statement.

Though the smugglers managed to escape, a thorough search of the area led to the recovery of the contraband and foreign currency.

Also Read | Are You Seeing 'X' Ads With 'Hrithik Roshan' or 'Shreya Ghoshal' Photo? Scam Campaigns Use AI-Generated Images and Fake Headlines To Trick Users Into Scam Ads.

The seized items have been handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)