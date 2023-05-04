Jaipur, May 4 (PTI) The bodies of two Pakistani intruders who were killed by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers in the presence of their family members on Thursday.

The Pakistani nationals suspected to be involved in narcotics trafficking were killed on Monday night along the Barmer front.

"With due honours, embalmed bodies of two Pakistani nationals were handed over in coffins to Pakistan Rangers in presence of family members of the deceased," BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) P S Bhatti said.

The deceased were identified as Shahbuddin Ali and Mohd. Ramzan, both residents of Khokhrapar of Pakistan.

About three kg of suspected heroin was seized following the killing of the intruders.

Rajasthan shares a nearly 1,037-km-long boundary with Pakistan on India's western flank.

