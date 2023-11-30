New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has adopted modern technologies like anti-drone systems and biometric devices to secure the frontiers of the country.

On the occasion of the 59th BSF Day Parade, BSF Director General Nitin Agarwal held a media briefing in Hazaribagh on Thursday.

BSF informed that it has deployed some hand-held static and vehicle-mounted anti-drone systems to counter the increasing threat of drones on the Indo-Pak border. Apart from this, the force has also started the registration of farmers having land ahead of fencing at the Punjab border on biometric machines at a few gates. The replacement of border flood lights with LED lights is underway.

On other borders, the ESVP (Electronic Surveillance of Vulnerable Patches) project is underway. The project is under installation in an area of responsibility (AOR) of seven frontiers on the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh borders, i.e., Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, South Bengal, North Bengal and Guwahati. Out of 635 vulnerable patches, projects have already been installed on 328 patches.

In Western Border, in the last year, between November 1, 2022 and October 31, this year, a total of 90 drones have been recovered. Of the total number of drones recovered, 81 were recovered in Punjab and only nine in Rajasthan.

BSF further informed that a drone forensic lab has been established at Tigri Camp in Delhi to carry out detailed analysis of 81 drones recovered by field units on the Western border and the outcome has been intimated to all concerned for follow-up action.

A total of six optical time-domain reflectometers (OTDR) and splicer machines have been provided to field formation to detect and monitor unauthorised activities with a high level of precision. A total of 16 Avaya Point-to-Point upgradable video conferencing endpoints have been provided to field formations, informed BSF.

However, at the India-Bangladesh border, BSF has started an innovative project called DOGS (Dog Operated Ground Surveillance) for surveillance under train bogies with the help of trained BSF dogs, which was fabricated by the NIIE Cell. At present, two systems are deployed at ICP Petrapole, SB Ftr and one system is at NTCD, Tekanpur, for training purposes.

Creation of improvised obstacles in the hypersensitive stretch of border. High wire mesh fence and the fixing of a net over the Indo-Bangladesh border (IBB) fence. Deployment of floating Border Outposts (BOPs) in the Sunderban area Mounted patrolling and domination of char land by all-terrain vehicles. (ANI)

