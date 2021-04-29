Aizawl, Apr 29: A 40-year-old BSF jawan, who has received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, was among the 139 new cases that were recorded in Mizoram, pushing the state's tally to 5,880, an official said on Thursday. The toll remained unchanged at 13, he said.

Of the 139 fresh cases, 86 were diagnosed via Rapid Antigen Test, 52 through RT-PCR, and one with the help of TrueNat, the official said.

Ninety-nine new patients were detected in Aizawl, 17 in Lawngtlai, 10 in Serchhip and seven in Kolasib. India Records 3,79,257 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, 3,645 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours.

Lunglei, Champhai and Mamit districts reported two cases each.

At least 41 patients have travel history, and the rest were found to have locally contracted the virus.

Three Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, one personnel each of the Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) and the state police force were among the newly infected people.

Mizoram currently has 1,075 active cases, while 4,792 people have recovered from the infection. As many as 3,00,922 samples have been tested so far, including 3,712 since Wednesday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 1,95,201 beneficiaries have been administered vaccine in the state, of which 45,251 have received both the doses.

