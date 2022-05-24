Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 24 (ANI): BSF Meghalaya on Sunday apprehended one Bangladeshi national who entered Indian territory from the bordering area of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

He was trying to hide in the bushes when troops of 193 Bn BSF intercepted him, stated the BSF official release.

Also Read | Gigantomastia: Doctors at Delh's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Remove Over 23 kg Breast Tissue Through Surgery From Young Woman.

The apprehended person has been identified as MD Sujon Ahmed (20), resident of Sunamganj, Bangladesh. He illegally entered Indian territory to go to West Bengal for earning a livelihood as some of his compatriots are already working there, stated the BSF.

Further, on his input, BSF troops apprehended one of his Indian companions-- MD Sukurie (22)--a resident of Nadia in West Bengal.

Also Read | Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy Among TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

Both apprehended persons were handed over to Police Outpost Dangar East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya and an FIR is lodged against both of them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)