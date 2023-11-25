Firozpur, November 25: The Border Security Force (BSF) have apprehended a Pakistani infiltrator in Firozpur district, Hussainiwala, at the India-Pakistan international border while the infiltrator was trying to enter India. The infiltrator has been handed over to police by the BSF. West Bengal: Bangladeshi Infiltrator Killed in BSF Firing in Malda While Trying To Enter India

The captured Pakistani infiltrator has been identified as Rakib Bilal, a resident of the town of Tandala, Tehsil Tandalawala, Faisalabad, Pakistan. The Firozpur police have registered a case against the accused under sections 3/4 of the Indian Passport Act and 14 of the Foreigner Act.

Security agencies are interrogating the captured accused, Rakib Bilal.

