Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 8 (ANI): Following the detection of drone activity along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar late last night, the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a swift and thorough search operation, leading to the recovery of arms suspected to have been dropped from across the border.

The recovered weapon was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, indicating it was deliberately packaged for smuggling. Additionally, three illuminating strips with a metal ring and an empty plastic bottle were also found attached, likely used to facilitate aerial dropping and visibility in the dark.

According to Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force, "At about 01:15 am, the operation resulted in the recovery of 01 pistol with a magazine from a farming field adjacent to village- Daoke. The weapon was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and 03 illuminating strips with a metal ring and an empty plastic bottle was also found attached to it. Quick response and diligent efforts of alert BSF troops successfully thwarted the terror plan of cross border Pakistani arms syndicate."

The Border Security Force (BSF) launched a search operation in a suspected border area of Tarn Taran district on the intervening night of July 4-5, 2025, which led to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin weighing approximately 574 grams, the BSF said on Saturday.

According to a release, the heroin, wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape, also had two illuminating sticks and an iron ring attached.

It said that the recovery took place from a farming field adjacent to the Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district.

"Swift action of BSF troops thwarted yet another nefarious attempt of narcotics smuggling from across the border," the BSF added.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence (CI) unit in Amritsar successfully dismantled a cross-border narcotics smuggling network with connections to Pakistan, arresting four people along with the recovery of 5 kg of heroin from their possession.

According to the statement, those arrested have been identified as Resham Singh, a resident of Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar; Gurpinder Singh, also a resident of Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar; Rooppreet Singh, a resident of Sehnewali in Amritsar; and Shubhkar Manjit Singh, a resident of Sehnewali in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering 5 kg heroin, police teams have also impounded their vehicle and motorcycle being used for transporting the consignments.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were acting under the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Kaka, a resident of Dyal in Pakistan, who has been using drones to drop narcotic consignments from across the border.

The arrested accused persons were further delivering the narcotics consignments to other parties in the state, he said.

Sharing operation details, the DGP said that teams from Counter-Intelligence, Amritsar, received specific intelligence about the retrieval of narcotics consignments by some individuals from near the Indo-Pak border area falling near the village Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar. (ANI)

