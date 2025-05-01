Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): In yet another success against cross-border drone activity, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered two Pakistani drones in Punjab.

According to a release, the first DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was found in a field near Shahur Kalan village, Gurdaspur district, following a joint search operation with Punjab Police. Shortly after, another similar drone was recovered near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar district.

Initial reports suggest both drones may have crashed due to technical interference caused by advanced counter-drone measures deployed by BSF. The release stated that these robust systems, combined with the alertness and coordination of BSF and Punjab Police, continue to thwart illicit drone incursions from across the border.

Recently, the BSF, in coordination with the Punjab Police, foiled a terror plot and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition near Bharopal village in Amritsar district.

Acting on credible intelligence provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, a joint search operation was launched on Wednesday evening. During the operation, the security forces recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines and 50 live rounds of ammunition.

The recovered weapons and explosives have been handed over to the local police for further investigation.

This joint effort once again reflects the BSF's high level of preparedness and alertness. The swift and coordinated action with the Punjab Police has prevented a possible major terror incident and reaffirmed the BSF's commitment to national security and the protection of citizens.

Earlier, two unidentified armed assailants shot Gangster Ravneet Singh alias Sone Mote in Amritsar's Kathianwala Bazaar on Tuesday.

"Two men shot a man called Ravneet Singh. We have reached the spot, and an investigation is being carried out. We have some initial leads and the culprits will be caught soon. He has been taken to a hospital," Vishaljit Singh, ADCP Amritsar, told ANI. (ANI)

