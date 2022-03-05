Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], March 5 (ANI): Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) spotted the movement of a drone on the international border near Bijnor village in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on the intervening night of March 4-5.

A senior officer of the border guarding force said that the patrolling team fired around 18 rounds towards the drone.

Also Read | Pune: 6 Family Members Booked for Beating, Abusing Two Paying Guest Girls for Wearing Shorts.

The search operation is underway.

A similar incident was reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday. The BSF reported a suspected drone activity in the general area of Arnia in the Jammu district at 4.10 am.

Also Read | Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Polling Begins in 22 Constituencies for Last Phase of Polls.

"A humming sound of suspected drone was heard today at about 4:10 am by troops of BSF in general area of Arnia (Jammu, J&K). Troops fired towards the direction of the sound. Area cordoned with help of Police. Search being conducted," the BSF had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)