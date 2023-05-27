North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 27 (ANI): The Border Out Post New Pipli, Adhoc SB-III Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier, successfully thwarted the plans of smugglers and liberated 140 turtles from their clutches. These smugglers were attempting to smuggle the turtles from India to Bangladesh, an official statement said.

Prompted by specific information about the smuggling attempt, the jawans observed suspicious activities involving two smugglers in Sasdanga village.

Also Read | Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: All 34 Cabinet Berths Filled, Portfolios Allocation Soon, Says CM Siddaramaiah.

Subsequently, the jawans pursued and confronted the smugglers. Upon noticing the approaching jawans, the smugglers took advantage of the darkness and fled towards India.

Following this, the jawans thoroughly searched the surrounding area and discovered two small bags containing 140 turtles. The Jawans promptly took custody of the turtles.

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather Forecast: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert for Parts of State As Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Expected on May 28-29.

All the rescued turtles will be handed over to the Bangaon Forest Department for further legal action, the statement said.

The Commanding Officer of Adhoc SB-III Battalion affirmed that the BSF is implementing stringent measures to combat the smuggling of rare bird species and aquatic animals along the border.

Earlier this month, foiling a smuggling bid, Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals along with 52 gold biscuits worth Rs 4.24 crore at Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole on the India-Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)