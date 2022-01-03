Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) BSF troops resorted to firing on Monday after detecting the suspicious movements of an intruder along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district, a senior official of the force said.

The troops detected the movements of the suspected intruder from Pakistan along the IB in the Molu area of Arnia sector in the early hours and opened fire, the official told PTI.

A search operation is going on in the area, he added.

