Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 25 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Indian Army's Romeo Force along with Special Operations Group (SOG) Poonch recovered a cache of arms and ammunition belonging to terrorists in a cave in Gani village of Poonch district, sources in the Indian Army said on Wednesday.

The arms and ammunition cache was discovered during a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army's Romeo Force and the SOG Police Poonch in Gani village of Poonch district.

The recovery of the terrorist arms cache is being seen as a major achievement by the security forces in the region.

The Indian Army and SOG Poonch have been conducting regular anti-terror operations in the border district to neutralize terrorist threats and prevent infiltration attempts.

Poonch district, located along the Line of Control, has been a sensitive area with security forces maintaining high alert to counter terrorism and infiltration attempts from across the border.

Earlier, the Indian Army on February 22 said that six terrorists were eliminated in the last 20 days in counter-terror operations across the Jammu region, dealing a significant blow to the terror infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two terrorists were killed on February 4 in an encounter under Operation KIYA in the Jophar Forest area of Basantgarh. On the same day, another terrorist was neutralised in the Dichhar area of Kishtwar under Operation Trashi-I.

Three more terrorists were killed during relentless cordon and search operations in Kishtwar under Operation Trashi-I.

Security forces also foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector, with alert troops of the Indian Army thwarting the bid. In all these operations, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

Operation Trashi-I, launched in January, has focused on forested and mountainous areas of Kishtwar, including Chatroo, Sonnar, Dolgam and Dichhar, involving multiple cordon and search operations (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)