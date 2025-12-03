Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two drones and a packet of heroin in two swift and precisely executed operations along the Punjab border, the BSF said in a press release on Wednesday.

The BSF shared, "In an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday, BSF troops recovered one DJI Air 3S drone from agricultural fields near Macchiwara village, Ferozepur."

"In another operation today, acting on specific input from the BSF intelligence wing, alert troops recovered one DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone along with one packet of heroin with a gross weight of 1.104 kg from the perimeter of a house in village Tahliwala, Fazilka," the BSF further said.

These recoveries demonstrate the BSF's relentless vigilance and resolute commitment to securing the Indo-Pakistan border and preventing narcotics and drone-based smuggling attempts, the press release said.

In a post on X, BSF shared, "In two swift, intelligence-driven operations, the Border Security Force once again thwarted cross-border smuggling attempts along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab. In an operation near village Macchiwara, Ferozepur, BSF troops recovered 01 DJI Air 3S drone from agricultural fields. In a separate action near village Tahliwala, Fazilka, alert BSF troops seized one DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone along with a packet of heroin weighing 1.104 kg (gross) from the perimeter of a house."

Earlier, in a major anti-smuggling and border security operation, BSF personnel recovered three drones and a packet of heroin along the Punjab border in recent operations, underscoring their vigilance and operational efficiency.

According to BSF officials here on November 26, the first recovery took place last night near the village of Kamal Wala, Ferozepur, where troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 drone along with a packet of heroin weighing 557 grams from a farming field following a reported drone movement. (ANI)

