Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday participated in the concluding session of a training programme for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Haritha Resorts in Ananthagiri Hills, Vikarabad district.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Congress MP KC Venugopal, arrived in Hyderabad earlier in the day and was received by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Shamshabad Airport. The Congress leader then travelled to Ananthagiri Hills along with the Chief Minister to attend the final session of the two-day training programme aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots leadership in the two Telugu states.

After attending the session, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to return to Hyderabad in the evening.

However, Rahul Gandhi's visit drew sharp criticism from the BJP. Telangana BJP State President Ramchander Rao alleged that the Congress government in the state had failed to fulfil its electoral promises.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said Rahul Gandhi had "no moral right" to visit Telangana, accusing the Revanth Reddy-led government of not implementing the six guarantees promised during the Assembly elections.

He further criticised the state government over ongoing demolition drives carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), which has removed several alleged unauthorised constructions over the past year.

"Rahul Gandhi is coming to Telangana today and going to Vikarabad. He has no moral right to come to Vikarabad or Telangana because his government here, led by Revanth Reddy, has not fulfilled the six guarantees that were promised in his presence during the last election campaign. Moreover, the Congress government is now demolishing the homes of poor people. First of all, when Rahul Gandhi comes to Telangana, he should assure the poor people of Telangana that his government will not demolish their homes," Rao told ANI.

Meanwhile, Land acquisition issues and protests by residents have delayed the Gandhi Sarovar Project linked to the Musi Riverfront Development Project in Hyderabad. Families of Madhu Park Ridge apartments fear displacement, while officials say the land falls within the buffer zone. (ANI)

