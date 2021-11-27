Karimganj (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) team along with local police recovered a total of 20 sealed and one loose packet of Contraband Yaba tablets from the Nilam Bazar area of Karimganj district in Assam, informed the BSF on Saturday.

"Yaba tablets as counted by the police on the ground comes to a total of 2,59,200 in number which weighs around 32.865 kgs valued at Rs 12,96,00,000," BSF said in an official statement.

BSF said the contraband has been seized and one accused named Samsun Noor had also been apprehended

"The tablets are being taken to Nilam Bazar Police Station for lodging of an FIR," added BSF. (ANI)

