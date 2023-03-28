New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down another Pakistani drone in Punjab soon after it entered into Indian territory carrying a consignment of contraband items, the paramilitary force said on Tuesday.

The drone was shot down around 8.20 pm on Monday in the Amritsar district of Punjab when the BSF troops deployed at the India-Pakistan International Border border heard the buzzing sound of the flying object.

Also Read | Human Sacrifice in Uttar Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed, Buried in Field by Cousin on Advice of Occultist in Bahraich; Arrested.

It was recovered on Tuesday morning during a search operation conducted by the border guarding force.

The drone entered Indian territory from Pakistan and it was detected in the area of Border Outpost Rajatal in Amritsar Sector, said the BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan International Border.

Also Read | EPF Interest Rate Hike: EPFO Fixes 8.15% Rate of Interest on Employees’ Provident Fund for 2022-23.

"The drone was fired upon and counter-drone measures were taken around 8.20 pm on March 27. Subsequently, today morning (March 28, 2023), during a search of the area, BSF troops recovered one black coloured drone with a white coloured bag approx 700 metres from IB and 350 meters from the fence. On the opening of the bag, one big packet wrapped with yellow coloured adhesive tape and one small torch was found," said the BSF.

The BSF troops a day ago also recovered six big packets of Heroin weighing 6.275 kg, contained inside a bag and a bike without a number plate from the wheat field of Toor village in Amritsar district. The Heroin was also dumped by a Pakistani drone in Amritsar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)