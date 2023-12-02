New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has reiterated the demand for carrying out a caste census at the national level, with the party raising its voice in the all-party meeting convened on Saturday, two days ahead of the Parliament's Winter Session.

BSP Supremo Mayawati, in a post on X, said that her party said that the central government should take 'immediate positive steps' in this regard.

Also Read | Karnataka Foeticide Scam: Foetuses Thrown in Dustbin and Left To Decompose With Medical Waste, Says Accused Nurse.

"In the all-party meeting today, before the winter session of Parliament, BSP again demanded the government to conduct a caste census in the country...The Central Government must take immediate positive steps in this regard..." she said in a post on X in Hindi.

Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, Mayawati said that the demand of the public for a caste-based census is giving 'sleepless nights' to the ruling party in the country.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Elaborate Arrangements Made in Warangal Ahead of Counting of Votes.

"The unprecedented interest/awareness towards caste census among the people of the country, who are the victim of the casteist exploitation and atrocities and are suffering from inflation, poverty, unemployment, poor roads, water, electricity, education, health and law and order is giving sleepless nights to BJP and the Congress is busy covering up its crimes," she said.

The BSP supremo further said that the central government should ensure that people are given their rights in the true sense.

"Although various state governments are half-heartedly trying to satisfy the public sentiments to a great extent by conducting caste census in the name of 'social justice', but its true solution is possible only when the central government conducts the correct caste census at the national level and ensure that people are given their rights," she added.

The Opposition is framing its 2024 Lok Sabha election agenda around the politics of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and caste census.

The Bihar government released the results of its recently concluded survey of castes in the state, which reveals that Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) constitute more than 63% of the population of Bihar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)