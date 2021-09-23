Barabanki (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari on Thursday requested a court to grant him a high-level security, fearing that he may be poisoned in the jail as the government is "unhappy" with him.

The BSP MLA is currently lodged in a Banda jail.

Also Read | PM Modi and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen Also Held Discussions over Leveraging Technology to … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Ansari, according to his lawyer Randhir Singh Suman, made the request during a hearing through video-conferencing.

"The state government is unhappy with me. It can happen that I may be given poison in food," Ansari said, adding that if he is given a high-level security, his fear will end.

Also Read | Leh-Ladakh Tour Package Launched By IRCTC; 7-Day Trip to Begin From Lucknow On September 26, Check Price And Package Details.

Mukhtar's lawyer Suman has given an application, demanding security for him as per the jail manual.

The court has fixed October 7 as the date for next hearing, Suman said, adding that Judge Kamal Kant Srivastava said he will give directions in this regard soon.

Earlier during a hearing in August, Mukhtar had alleged that a Rs 5 crore contract was given to kill him inside the jail.

Ansari was produced in the court in a case of forgery and cheating in the registration of a bulletproof ambulance used to ferry him between courts and jail in Punjab.

After having been brought from a Ropar jail in Punjab recently, Ansari was lodged in the Banda jail in a slew of criminal cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)