Bijnor (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) In a setback to the BSP, its MP from Bijnor, Malook Nagar resigned from the party on Thursday and joined the RLD.

He joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the presence of party chief Jayant Chaudhary in New Delhi.

Nagar was denied a ticket by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Bijnor.

In a letter to BSP supremo Mayawati, which he shared on X, Nagar said, "In today's environment and other political reasons I am resigning from the membership of the BSP".

A prominent Gujjar leader, Nagar is said to have influence over his community in Bijnor and adjoining areas.

