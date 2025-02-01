New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday described the Budget as a transformative blueprint for empowering farmers, the middle class and MSMEs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced significant income tax cuts for the middle class and unveiled a blueprint for next generation reforms as she looked to shore up a slowing economy amid global uncertainties.

"Extending my heartfelt thanks and congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and FM Smt. @nsitharaman Ji for a visionary budget that sets the course for India's economic leadership by 2047," Gadkari said in a social media post on X.

This progressive roadmap strengthens key sectors, ensuring inclusive growth through strategic investments and transformative policies, he added.

Gadkari said anchored in the pillars of innovation, inclusion, and investment, the Budget emphasizes reforms, youth leadership, community participation, women empowerment, and centre-state collaborations to drive holistic development.

By fostering entrepreneurship, digital expansion, and robust infrastructure, he said the Budget paves the way for sustained prosperity.

With resilience and sustainable growth at its core, this budget reaffirms Bharat's commitment to self-reliance, progress, and global excellence, the minister added.

