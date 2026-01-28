New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): INDIA bloc MPs are scheduled to meet on Wednesday at 10 am to chalk out a strategy for the Budget Session 2026-27, which begins today.

Congress and Opposition leaders will meet the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The INDIA bloc is set to demand discussions on replacing MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Congress MP K Suresh said, "Tomorrow at 10 AM, a meeting of the INDIA bloc has been called by Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge. We will discuss the current situation of MGNREGA and SIR. After that, we will decide when to demand time for discussion on MGNREGA and SIR in the House."

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also stated that "vote theft, SIR, procurement of paddy and bringing back MGNREGA" are among the issues the party intends to raise during the session.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting that outlined the agenda of the Budget Session.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses.

The Economic Survey of India is scheduled to be presented on January 29, followed by the Union Budget 2026-27, to be presented on February 1. The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.

The session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)

