Aizawl, Jan 18 (PTI) Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday summoned the budget session of the state legislature to commence from February 23, a senior official said.

Assembly Secretary H Lalrinawma told PTI that the detailed schedule of the session would be chalked out by the business advisory committee (BAC), which would soon hold a meeting.

He said Pillai will deliver his customary address on the first day of the session, while Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the finance portfolio, would present the annual budget for 2021-2022 on a day fixed by the BAC.

