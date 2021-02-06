Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (PTI) The Union Budget 2021-22, which was tabled on February 1, will help achieve the aim of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and strengthen the agriculture sector, senior BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav said on Saturday.

Yadav met representatives of various trade and social organisations at the BJP's Gujarat state headquarter.

He said the Budget was welcomed by all sectors and it will strengthen the resolve of self-reliant India and create a base for the country's progress.

"Several organisations said they feared that a new coronavirus cess or tax will be announced in the Budget, but they are thankful that there is no such tax of a single rupee wasannounced," he said.

Yadav said big decisions have been taken in the annual financial plan to ensure "minimum government and maximum governance, and to ensure ease of doing business, and increase investment in the country".

He said the government has given priority to double the income of farmers, to increase production, for value addition and storage, and to increase basic amenities in rural areas, like linking rural roads, housing, and expanding health services, he said.

"The 2021-22 budget will fulfil the desire of an 'aatmanirbhar Bharat'. It is for the development of rural India, for farm welfare...to strengthen the farm sector, for the development of country's infrastructure, to create strong financial base for India, to make better changes in the lives of India's poor, to create startup opportunities for India's youth, to give pace to business, and to give shape to an aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

