Bulandshahr, Jan 6 (PTI) A couple here allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, police said Thursday.

They were married four years.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Private School Teacher Rapes 16-Year-Old Girl In Kutch By Promising Good Marks In Exam, Forces Her To Steal Jewellery; Booked.

They were residents of Alipur Chitsona village of BB Nagar Police Station limits and they consumed a poisonous substance late Wednesday night, the police said.

They were taken to a private hospital in Meerut for treatment where they died.

Also Read | Volvo Car India Reports 27% Jump in Retail Sales in 2021.

Syana Circle Officer Alka said their bodies are being sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)