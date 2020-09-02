Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) An investigation into the suicide of a girl here revealed that she took the extreme step after being scolded by her family over her love affair with a boy, police said on Wednesday.

However, the girl's family had claimed that she killed herself after being harassed by three boys, they said.

The girl allegedly died by suicide on Monday night and her family cremated her without informing police.

The family then lodged a complaint against three boys alleging that they harassed the girl, police said.

The three boys were detained by police and the investigation revealed that the girl had a love relationship with one of them, they said.

She allegedly took the extreme step because the family scolded her after finding out about her affair, police said.

