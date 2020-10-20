Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A man gave poison to his wife and son after consuming it himself, resulting in the woman's death, police said here on Tuesday.

The deceased woman has been identified as 52-year-old Ramvati. Police said her husband Balvir (55) and son Deepak (11) are critical.

Police said Rajkumar, a resident of Akbarpur village, informed them on Tuesday morning that Ramvati and Balvir were lying unconscious in their hut while their son Deepak was vomiting.

Police shifted them to a hospital where Ramvati died. Later, Balvir and son were referred to a hospital in Meerut.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Balvir is unconscious and Deepak told them that his father had given them a tablet in the night.

