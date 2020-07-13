Bulandshahr, Jul 13 (PTI) Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of three shooters who allegedly killed a former village head in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district last month, officials said on Monday.

Sanjay, a former 'pradhan' of Jadaul village in Khanpur area, was killed on June 15, when some assailants in an SUV intercepted his car and fired multiple rounds at him, the officials said.

Three of the attackers -- Amit, Jacky and Sonu -- were later identified by police and a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for information leading to their arrest, they said.

The reward money has now been doubled as the suspects are still at large.

The request for doubling the reward money was approved by IG, Meerut Zone, on Monday, the officials added.

