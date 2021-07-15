New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Railways has acquired almost 95 per cent of required land in Gujarat but has not got land fully in Maharashtra for the Bullet train project, informed Railway Board CEO and Chairman Suneet Sharma on Thursday.

Briefing mediapersons, the Railway Board Chairman said, "Almost 95 per cent of required land has been acquired by Railways in Gujarat while we have not got land fully in Maharashtra for Bullet train project. Discussions is on with the Maharashtra government. Contracts have been awarded and civil work has started."

On the redevelopment of the Gandhinagar Capital Station, Sharma said, "More stations lined up for redevelopment. We aim to increase freight share with customer-centric vision. We have launched business development units, started Kisan Rails, installed Wi-Fi at 6,040 stations."

He informed that last year, Railways installed 156 lifts and 120 escalators. "So far, we have installed 800 escalators and 700 lifts at the railway stations. We achieved a new dimension in rail connectivity by introducing train service to the Statue of Unity," added Sharma.

He said Railways developed a new AC 3-tier coach with 83 berths compared to 72 berths of old AC 3-tier coaches. "Our plan is to use it as economy class. In tourist-circuit trains, we have already installed 40 Vistadome coaches in trains and this year we will add 60 more such coaches," informed Suneet Sharma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several key projects of the Railways in Gujarat on Friday via video conferencing.

The Railway projects include the newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway station, gauge converted-cum-electrified Mahesana-Varetha line and the newly electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section. (ANI)

