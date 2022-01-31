Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) A court here on Monday remanded Neeraj Bishnoi, the prime accused in the Bulli Bai app case wherein photos of some Muslim women were posted online for 'auction', to judicial custody for two weeks.

Bishnoi, the alleged creator of the mobile application, was arrested earlier this month by the Delhi Police in a similar case. Mumbai Police later took his custody for investigating the Bulli Bai app case.

A Metropolitan Magistrate's court in Mumbai on Monday remanded Bishnoi to judicial custody.

With this, all the six persons, being interrogated by the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police in connection with the hate app case, are in judicial custody.

Police had earlier arrested Vishal Jha, Mayank Rawat, Shweta Singh, Neeraj Singh and Omkareshwar Thakur.

