Panaji, Nov 27 (PTI) The construction of a bungalow in the precincts of Old Goa heritage complex snowballed into a political tussle on Saturday with the Save Old Goa Action Committee starting an indefinite 'satyagraha', the GFP demanding an apology and the Trinamool Congress stating it will raise the issue in the winter session of Parliament.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said this was illegal construction in an area protected by the Archeological Survey of India and she would raise it in Parliament in the upcoming session.

Moitra, who had met groups agitating on the issue on Friday, also alleged the land was bought by the husband of a Mumbai-based BJP leader.

During the day, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai wrote to state Town and Country Planning Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar asking him to revoke permissions given to the controversial structure by December 3 and come out with the facts behind the episode.

'If you and your government have indulged in wrongdoing in 2016 and 2021, then apologise by December 3," he said in his letter to Kavlekar.

On Friday, Kavlekar had said an inquiry had been ordered into the construction, adding that "this had not happened in my term but much earlier".

"I have ordered the withdrawal of permission for the construction of a bungalow in a heritage precinct," Kavlekar said.

Several people, priests and NGOS had protested recently near the St Cajetan Church in Old Goa against the bungalow construction.

