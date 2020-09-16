New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Kolkata has convicted two more accused in Burdwan Blast Case of 2014 and sentenced them to imprisonment of seven years and fine.

The two accused persons have been identified as Mustafizzur Rehman and Kadar Kazi.

According to an official release, Rehman who was arrested on December 26, 2018, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine, convicted under Section 120B, 125, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 18, 18A, 18B, 19 and 20 of the UA (P) Act.

Kazi who was arrested on January 28, 2019, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine, convicted under Section 120B and 125 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 18 and 20 of the UA (P) Act.

The case pertains to a powerful bomb (IED) blast that took place at the first floor of a house in the busy Khagragarh locality of Burdwan District of West Bengal at 12:15 hours on October 2, 2014.

The IED had gone off accidentally at the time of its fabrication by the members of banned terrorist organization viz. Jamat-ul-Mujaheedin of Bangladesh (JMB). The members of JMB had taken that house on rent for the nefarious activity of bomb-making. Two accused persons succumbed to their injuries caused in the bomb-blast and one accused survived with grievous injuries.

The case was initially registered by West Bengal Police and was subsequently taken over by NIA for investigation.

The investigation by NIA revealed a conspiracy by JMB (Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) to radicalize, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established Governments of India and Bangladesh. A large number of IEDs, explosives, hand grenades and training videos were recovered during the investigation.

Total 33 accused were charge-sheeted in this case, of whom 31 could be arrested. 28 accused have already been convicted and sentenced for various terms by the NIA Court.

The trial against remaining one arrested and two absconding charge-sheeted accused shall continue. (ANI)

