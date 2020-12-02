Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) A suspected burglar was arrested from suburban Andheri on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in at least 16 cases, a police official said.

The accused, Rajendra Patel, was allegedly involved in a string of cases in suburban Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Charkop and Borivali, he said.

The accused was identified through CCTV footages of crime spots and with the technical assistance by a team formed by DCP, Zone 11.

He used to roam near railway stations and target locked houses, the official said.

