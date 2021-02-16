Bhopal, Feb 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has cancelled the 'grih pravesh' or house-warming ceremony to be attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of the Tuesday's Sidhi bus accident in which many passengers are feared drowned.

The cancellation of the event, which was scheduled to start at 11 am at Minto Hall here, was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after he reached the venue.

Amit Shah was scheduled to take part via video conferencing in this programme for the beneficiaries of over one lakh houses constructed in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Many passengers are feared drowned after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, police and eye witnesses said.

As per preliminary information, at least 50 passengers were travelling in the ill-fated bus at the time of the accident.

