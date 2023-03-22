Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 22 (ANI): As many as 20 passengers of a bus had a narrow escape after the bus caught fire in Assam's Nalbari district on Wednesday.

The incident took place on National Highway 31 at Nalbari where a private passenger bus which was coming from Guwahati towards Barpeta caught fire.

Also Read | Railways Restores Fare of AC 3-tier Economy Class Travel: Order – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

According to local police, the passengers of the bus escaped unhurt in the incident and later firefighters brought the situation under control.

The driver of the vehicle said that, there were around 20 passengers in the bus when the vehicle caught fire.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Solapur Man Kills Cousin With Sickle on Pretext of Having Liquor Party in Alibaug Over Failure To Return Rs 1 Lakh; Arrested.

"When I noticed that, smoke is billowing from the engine, I immediately stopped it. All passengers of the vehicle got down. I don't know why the vehicle caught fire," the driver of the vehicle said.

On the other hand, a police officer from Nalbari district said that all passengers of the vehicle are safe.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)