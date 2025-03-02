Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Breaking the shackles of naxal terror, the worst insurgency-hit Bijapur district is witnessing a major transformational change as the Chhattisgarh government has introduced bus service covering seven panchayats, including the state's last village Pamed.

This shows the effectiveness of the security forces' operations and the will of the government for the rapid development of Bijapur, a region which is marred with Naxal activities and often hit headlines for reasons like IED blasts, encounters and ambushes.

As a result of the ongoing endeavour to connect Bijapur with mainstream development, the government has started a bus service covering seven panchayats, including Pamed, which has witnessed numerous naxal incidents in the past, said the officials.

Previously, Pamed was inaccessible from the district headquarters, and one had to travel via Telangana to reach the village, the officials said, adding that after nearly 50 years, the passenger bus service has been started in the area.

The officials further informed that in the last four months, development work has progressed at such a pace that roads, camps, and basic amenities have been expanded in the area.

The biggest gift for this region is the passenger bus service. Now, villagers no longer have to go through the trouble of travelling via Telangana to reach Pamed and nearby villages. Now people can reach Pamed directly from Bijapur headquarters.

According to the officials, there was a road in the region 50 years ago, but vehicles did not operate. Gradually, the naxals gained a stronghold in the area and took control of the entire region. Now, the region has become part of the government's major projects. Camps have been set up here along with the expansion of roads and other basic amenities for the local population.

"It's a matter of great happiness that Pamed, the last village of the district, was inaccessible inside from Bijapur. Earlier, it cost around 200 kilometres more to reach Pamed via Telangana. Due to camps of the security forces recently opened, Pamed is now accessible from Bijapur headquarters for the first time. Major numbers of villages identified under Niyad Nellanaar scheme fall on this route and due to the introduction of public transport facilities, these villages will get connected from Bijapur headquarter for the first time," said Bijapur Collector Sambit Mishra.

"The connectivity with Pamed was available before 2000 and thereafter, it was cut-off. With the establishment of security forces' camps, the connectivity was restored. As per the desire of the local population, roads are being constructed, vehicles started plying, drinking water and electricity are ensured to the place, which lacks connectivity for the last 30 years," Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

"Bus service will benefit the population of over 21 villages under seven panchayats, including Pamed," said the SP, elaborating that earlier the villagers (of Pamed and nearby villages) had to face serious trouble in reaching the district headquarter because they had to cover around 250 kilometres via Telangana.

"Be it block or district headquarter, people are now having connectivity," he added.

The officer further explained that the area between Tarrem, Pamed and Jagargunda police station limits was considered a stronghold of the naxal battalion. With the establishment of security forces' camps, vehicular movement in the area has been restored.

Pamed is considered as crucial because it is the part of South Bastar division wherein PLGA Battalion-1, which is the strong striking force of naxal's military wing, and senior leaders were active their, said the SP, adding that it was difficult to penetrate the areas due to presence of armed cadres in 500-600 numbers.

"After the establishment of the camps, the banned organisation started losing their ground and shifting to other places," claimed SP Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

"Commencement of the bus service will promote local markets in the area," he believed.

"People are very delighted with the introduction of the transport facility and happily using the facility of bus service for the movement," said bus driver Mayandra Chapdi, adding that 70-80 persons are availing the facility.

"Forces are providing security cover", added the driver.

A passenger, Lokesh Yadacv said, "There is great enthusiasm among villagers with this bus service. This is a really good facility for them. Due to remote areas and Maoists, this area was devoid of facilities.

Commuting was very difficult. Now, there will be better access," he added. (ANI)

