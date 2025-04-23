New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Wave Group Vice Chairman Manpreet Singh (Monty) Chadha has been exonerated in various cases filed against him in 2018, 2021, 2023 and 2024.

The first case pertains to FIR No. 16/2018 registered at the Economic Offences Wing--Police Station.. A case was filed under Sections 406, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC), and Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). An ECIR/099HIU/2019 was also filed by the Enforcement Directorate, with FIR No. 16/2018 as the predicate offence.

Also Read | Why Are Players and Umpires Wearing Black Armbands in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

The case was compounded under Section 320 of the CrPC by court order dated November 19, 2019, resulting in the acquittal of Manpreet Chadha and other alleged accused persons.

Another FIR No. 49/2021 registered at Police Station - Economic Offences Wing. The FIR was filed under Sections 406, 420, and 120B of the IPC. The case was quashed by the Delhi High Court, vide order dated December 22, 2022, on the grounds of settlement.

Also Read | Robert Vadra Blames Hindutva Push for Pahalgam Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Sparks Outrage Across Nation (Watch Video).

An FIR No. 55/2023 was filed under the Police Station - Economic Offences Wing. The FIR was filed under Sections 406, 420, and 120B of the IPC. The Delhi High Court quashed these offences in an order dated October 14, 2024.

Another FIR No. 13/2024 was filed at the Police Station - Economic Offences Wing. The FIR was filed under Sections 406, 420, and 120B of the IPC. The FIR was quashed by the Delhi High Court in the judgment Uppal Chadha v. GNCTD.

In light of the above, it is learnt that criminal proceedings against Manpreet (Monty) Chadha in FIR No. 16/2018 and the subsequent FIRs (Nos. 49/2021, 55/2023, and 13/2024) have been either compounded or quashed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)