Gurugram, Mar 18 (PTI) A 45-year-old businessman was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants inside his office in Gurugram on Tuesday, police said.

Two others present in the office were also injured in the firing, which was captured on CCTV cameras, they said.

The incident took place around 4 pm in Hayatpur village when when Baljeet Yadav, who owned brick kilns and liquor vends in Jhajjar district, was at his office with four others, police said.

The accused entered the office, enquired about someone, and then opened fire before fleeing the scene, they said.

Yadav was critically injured, while the two others -- Ravinder and Ram -- also suffered bullet wounds, a police officer said.

The three were taken to a nearby hospital, where Yadav was declared dead, he said.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and recovered an empty bullet, he added.

"An FIR has been registered, and teams are conducting raids to nab the accused. The murder appears to be the result of a business rivalry and the accused will be arrested soon," Sector 10 Station House Officer Rambir Singh said.

