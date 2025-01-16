New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Thursday held a crucial meeting with chairpersons and managing directors of Gujarat's dairy cooperatives, focusing on the transformative potential of Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants.

The initiative seeks to convert cattle dung and organic waste into sustainable energy and organic manure in line with the government's vision of turning waste into wealth.

Highlighting the critical role of the dairy sector in advancing energy efficiency, Patil said, "India's dairy sector is the backbone of rural livelihoods. By adopting green technologies like CBG production, we not only reduce our carbon footprint but also create new income opportunities for farmers and cooperatives, including carbon credits."

With Gujarat's bovine population at 2.01 crore according to the 2019 Livestock Census, the state produces an estimated two lakh tons of cattle dung daily.

This untapped resource has the potential to generate approximately 4,000 tonnes of CBG daily, placing Gujarat at the forefront of India's green energy revolution.

During the meeting, participants discussed strategies for leveraging cattle waste and organic materials for bio-CBG production.

Plans were outlined for partnerships between cooperatives, private entities and government agencies to facilitate funding and technology transfers. Technical and financial support under existing government schemes was also assured to encourage bio-energy adoption.

A significant outcome of the discussions was the commitment to establish over 20 CBG plants and 30,000 individual biogas units, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The initiative aims to position Gujarat as a model state for integrating clean energy practices in the dairy sector.

Senior officials from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Department of Fertilizers, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the GOBARdhan initiative under the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation attended the meeting.

Cooperative leaders expressed enthusiasm and pledged their support for the adoption of eco-friendly practices.

This initiative aligns with India's broader commitment to achieving energy self-reliance while addressing global climate change challenges.

Patil emphasized the importance of active collaboration among stakeholders to meet national sustainability goals.

Gujarat's efforts are expected to set an example for clean energy integration in the agricultural and dairy sectors, advancing both environmental and economic sustainability.

