Mangaluru, October 11: The Mangaluru Police have filed a case against three individuals from Kerala for hurling communal abuses and using obscene language towards the driver after booking rides through the Uber and rapido apps. This incident reportedly occurred on the night of October 9. The complainant, cab driver Ahmed Shafeeq, said that he received a booking for a pick-up at Bijai New Road. The names of the three passengers were Santhosh Abraham, Jayakrishnan, and Vimal, who were residents of Kerala.

According to the complainant, when Shafeeq called to confirm the pick-up, the passenger then mockingly called him a "Muslim extremist" and a "terrorist," shouting the latter word in Hindi. Furthermore, the complaint stated that the passenger used highly abusive and vulgar language in Malayalam, which was directed at the driver's mother. Thanjavur Shocker: Woman Hurls Caste Slurs, Blocks Dalit Students From Using Common Path in Tamil Nadu; Booked After Video Goes Viral.

Based on the complaint, Mangaluru Police had lodged an FIR on October 10, under sections 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 353(2) (Statements conducing to public mischief, particularly intent to incite a class or community to commit an offence against another class or community) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (B.N.S.). An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

